BBMP makes Rs 4.8-crore plan for maintaining Church Street

The BBMP has come up with a plan to maintain Church Street, a one-km stretch in the heart of the city, at an estimated cost of Rs 4.8 crore per annum.

Such a costly proposal has raised eyebrows as the civic body had spent Rs 18 crore only to develop the road four years ago.

As per the plan, the Rs 4.8 crore is being earmarked for the regular washing of the road, besides ensuring the stretch is pothole-free. The work also includes ensuring that cobblestones do not chip off.

The grand plan was taken up following complaints that the cobblestones are coming out, posing dangers to motorists.

N R Ramesh, former councillor and BJP leader, termed the BBMP’s plan nothing less than a scam.

“Even after spending such a huge amount on developing the road, what is the necessity to maintain the road at such a huge cost when so many roads are left unattended for want of funds?” he questioned.

A senior BBMP official said the plan for annual maintenance of the road has been withdrawn.