BBMP may repair subways, but bad reputation hard to fix

As the government smartened up 20 pedestrian subways that were dirty, unsafe and a hub for anti-social, their past record continues to linger.

Located in KR Market, Majestic, Dharmambudhi Road, Sujatha Talkies, Sheshadri Road, KR Circle, Nrupathunga Road, Century Club, Raj Bhavan Road, Chalukya Circle, Hebbal, Anand Nagar (Ballari Road), Sampige Road, Chord Road, NR Road and Dr Rajkumar Samadhi (Nandini Layout), these subways have now been renovated and are well lit, and manned by home guards.

A spot visit to some of them, however, showed that they are still viewed as unsafe by pedestrians.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) road infrastructure division has installed a panic button and fixed CCTV cameras linked to the police commissioner’s office. The home guards are manning the subways in two shifts. The BBMP has appointed an agency for the subways’ regular upkeep.

The credit for the restoration of the subways must go to former Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, who instructed the BBMP to spruce up the subways during a high-powered meeting held in February last year.

“The subways are cleaned twice a day,” a home guard staffing the pedestrian facility in KR Circle said. “When there is an unusual activity, we immediately alert our higher-ups,” she added.

Not hoping that the subways could ever become better, pedestrians continue to cross the busy roads with considerable risk to their lives. “It is not clean,” said a pedestrian, when asked why he was not using the subways, adding that using the subways is also time-consuming.

Divya, another pedestrian, felt the subways are not safe to use after sunset.

Ironically, they seek a home guard’s help to cross the road, despite assurances that they could walk through the subways safely. “Though it is harder for children and women wearing a sari to jump over the divider, they prefer crossing the road,” a home guard lamented. “They care more about saving time without worrying about saving their lives.”