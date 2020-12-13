BBMP, MEG personnel breathe fresh air into polluted Ulsoor Lake

Giving a fresh lease of life to the polluted and weed-infested Halasuru Lake in the heart of the city, the BBMP and Madras Engineering Group (MEG) on Saturday took up a massive cleaning drive along the waterbody.

According to sources, as many as 50 BBMP and 50 MEG personnel have been working for over a week to clean up the lake, spread across 113 acres.

Joining the team on Saturday, an additional 130 volunteers, including 30 from BBMP along with 100 soldiers of MEG, removed weeds and other pollutants from the lake.

The staff were provided with five boats, life jackets and other essential tools. The team managed to remove about 30 loads of silt, plastic, weed and other waste from the lake and its banks.

Inspecting the cleanliness drive, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad lauded the work taken up by his men and MEG personnel.

“Ulsoor Lake, being the training centre for MEG and also a popular spot in the city, requires maintenance round the year. We will have more facilities for walkers and joggers in the coming days. We will take up beautification work by allocating a separate budget in the next BBMP budget,” Prasad said. Brigadier TPS Wadhwa, Commandant of MEG, was also present.