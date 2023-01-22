BBMP mulls action against illegal constructions around high-tension lines

Following back-to-back incidents of electrocution, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is contemplating identifying unauthorised constructions that have come up around high-tension (HT) wires.

Speaking to DH, BBMP Special Commissioner (Projects) Ravindra P N said zonal and joint commissioners will be directed to identify such constructions and spread awareness among residents.

“Evicting residents from the buildings might be a difficult task. However, we plan to educate them on the safety measures to be taken,” he said.

Senior BBMP officials said many of the constructions were unauthorised and it is an uphill task to evict the residents.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said the civic body will work along with KPTCL and Bescom to prevent such accidents.

“KPTCL and Bescom have more powers to remove such constructions and we urge them to do so. We will also identify unauthorised constructions in these areas,” Giri Nath said.

Officials from the Karnataka State Department of Electrical Inspectorate said the norms set by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) prohibit such constructions.

“In such instances, it is important to identify whether the HT lines were laid first or the constructions had come by the time towers were put up. Whoever makes the construction later should be penalised,” said T N Appachu, Chief Electrical Officer to the Government of Karnataka.

He added that horizontal clearance plays a major role while giving permission for such constructions.

“The civic body should consider all these parameters before approving such plans, and unauthorised constructions should be removed,” he said.

On January 18, a 13-year-old boy from Dasappa Garden in HMT Layout in North Bengaluru died after he came in contact with a high-tension wire while flying kite. Similar incidents were reported in the city over the last few months.