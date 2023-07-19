BBMP mulls regularising illegally laid OFC lines

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2023, 03:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 04:06 ist
OFC cable works on New BEL road in Bengaluru on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo/BK Janardhan

Amid complaints of rampant illegal road-digging by private companies for laying Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) lines, the BBMP is considering regularising such illegally laid lines by levying a penalty on the companies.

“Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has asked us for the details of permissions given and how many kilometres of lines have been laid. We are preparing a report on this. Earlier, we had signed an MoU and regularised these cables by levying a fine. Now, we will revise the penalty and regularise them,” said BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.

While the civic body allowed the companies to lay the cables in November-December, Girinath said the companies have continued to dig the roads illegally.

“We wanted to re-lay the roads later and hence, we allowed the companies to dig and lay lines. However, now, they cannot continue to dig the newly laid lines without permission. I have instructed the officials to file an FIR against those involved in such activities,” he added.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

