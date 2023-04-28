BBMP official arrested for taking Rs 30,000 bribe to clear bill

BBMP official arrested for taking Rs 30,000 bribe

A Lokayukta team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish M H and police inspector Gangarudrayya and supervised by Ashok K V, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru, Lokayukta, carried out the operation. Credit: Special Arrangement

Lokayukta police on Thursday arrested a BBMP health officer for taking Rs 30,000 from a private firm proprietor to clear bills. 

Shivegowda, posted in CV Raman Nagar, was allegedly caught taking the bribe at the health office in ward number 79. 

A Lokayukta team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish M H and police inspector Gangarudrayya and supervised by Ashok K V, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru, Lokayukta, carried out the operation. 

According to police, the complaint against Shivegowda was filed by Shrinivasulu, the proprietor of Lakshminarasimha Swamy Enterprises in Halasuru. According to Shrinivasulu, he had done the fogging for mosquito control and usage of public address vehicles. He had submitted the bills to Shivegowda’s office. 

Shivegowda demanded Rs 30,000 to clear the outstanding payment. Shrinivasulu filed a complaint. On the instructions of the Lokayukta police, he met Shivegowda and paid the money. 

Plain clothesmen who had camped outside the office caught Shivegowda red-handed. He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

