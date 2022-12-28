BBMP official, private firm employee die in road accident

A BBMP official and a private firm employee died in accidents in Sadashivanagar and HSR Layout, reported since Monday night.

Both accidents have been reportedly due to rash and negligent riding of bikes by the victims.

Prashanth Nayak (27), a resident of North Bengaluru and a native of Arakalagud in Hassan district, succumbed to the injuries he sustained in an accident on P Chowdiah Road around 12.40 am on Tuesday. Nayak, a BBMP junior health officer, was heading from Bashyam Circle towards Maramma Circle when he lost balance and hit a footpath.

Sadashivanagar traffic police said Nayak, who fell on the road with his bike, sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

In another accident, around midnight, Santosh Hongal (33), an executive with a logistics company and residing in Pai Layout, died on the Iblur bridge ramp on the Outer Ring Road in HSR Layout traffic police station limits.

Hongal lost balance of his bike, fell on the road, and sustained severe injuries on his head, hands, and legs. Commuters rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where Hongal died while undergoing treatment around 2.30 am.

After post-mortem, police handed over the bodies to their respective families. Two separate cases have been registered against the victims.