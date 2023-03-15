BBMP officials in 2 wards issued 696 illegal 'A' khatas

Revenue officers from two wards issued illegal 'A' khata certificates to 696 properties, the BBMP has found.

The figures are significant given that the civic body is set to examine such illegal conversions in all its 243 wards. The 'A' khata registry contains properties whose papers are clear. The 'B' khata contains unauthorised properties whose owners pay property tax.

BBMP investigations show that 357 'A' khata certificates were illegally issued in Ward 194 and another 341 in Ward 196. The details came to light after the BBMP team questioned the revenue officers of Bengaluru South and Bommanahalli sub-division or Assembly constituencies.

Senior officials suspect that the number of such illegal conversions could be as high as one lakh. In the BBMP, there are around 6.19 lakh 'B' khata properties. While there is no difference in property tax rates for 'A' and 'B' khata properties, the market value of 'A' khata properties is much higher.

'A' khata certificates are issued to those properties that have their betterment fees paid or necessary approvals obtained from the competent authorities.

The illegal conversions could mean that property owners bribed the revenue officer.

In February, the BBMP formed a three-member committee to investigate the illegal conversion of 'B' khata properties under the 'A' khata registry. The BBMP has promised disciplinary action against revenue officers involved in the illegal conversion of khata certificates.