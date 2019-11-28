BBMP opposition leader slams body for lake breaches

BBMP Opposition leader Abdul Wajid has slammed the administration for three lake breaches in two months.

Addressing a news conference at the BBMP headquarters, Wajid said the breach of lake bunds in the past two months has wreaked havoc on the city. “There are 207 lakes in the city, of which the BBMP manages 178,” he said. “The Bangalore Development Authority handed over 60 lakes to the BBMP in 2016, while continuing to manage the Bellandur and Varthur lakes.”

Criticising the administration for the negligence in lake maintenance, Wajid pointed out that Hulimavu was one of the lakes the BDA had given to the BBMP. “Despite taking over, officials didn’t visit the lakes to check their condition,” he said. “The BDA handed over the lakes without any information about them. In fact, the BDA should be held responsible for all the mishaps.”

He was also critical of the government’s failure to develop the lakes. “The government has money to spend on disqualified MLAs, but not on the maintenance of the lakes,” he said.

Accusing Mayor Gowtham Kumar of being clueless about the damaged houses, Wajid asked the BBMP to raise the compensation for flood-hit houses from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. All those who triggered the breach must be punished, he said.