BBMP owes contractors Rs 2,600 cr, bills pending for 25 months 

Contractors on Monday staged a protest before the BBMP headquarters, accusing the civic body of disparity and delay in payment.

T Venkatesh, general secretary of the BBMP Working Contractors’ Association, told DH that bills worth nearly Rs 2,600 crore have been pending and the BBMP has not clear them for 25 months. “There have been times when bills were not paid for 30 months. If they delay the payment of bills, how can we take up new work and sustain our business,” he asked.

Pending bills apart, contractors also expressed concern over the BBMP’s tendering process. The civic body has been calling tenders in packages to help a few contractors, they said.

“Tenders for projects taken up under the Government of Karnataka (GoK) funds are called in packages. Most of the contractors are ineligible since we have financial constraints. We are 3,000 contractors. How do we sustain with only small work taken up under the BBMP revenue?” Venkatesh said.

Another contractor accused the BBMP of favouring a few by packaging the works. “It is a very small set that has benefitted and many of these contractors are from different states and get a fake report of the previous works taken up. We, local contractors, cannot do that. Those working honestly are denied work,” he said.

Contractors also called on BBMP officials to stop harassing them in the name of inspection. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath assured that the contractors will be paid soon.

“We have started a revenue collection drive. Last week, we collected close to Rs 37 crore and plan to collect another Rs 100 crore over the week. We will pay up soon,” he said.

Contractors who submitted their demands to the chief commissioner threatened to stop work and protest if their demands are not met.