BBMP pays Rs 15 lakh for toilet; contractor sends pic of old one nearby: Activist

'Contractor pockets BBMP's ₹15L by showing old toilet'

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 28 2023, 03:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 08:50 ist
BBMP. Credit: DH File Photo

The BBMP is accused of siphoning off Rs 15.6 lakh in the name of building a toilet in a slum in KR Puram that was never constructed. To claim the funds, the contractor had provided a picture of a toilet that is situated in a nearby school.

These details were a part of the complaint filed by activist Abraham T J with the Lokayukta on Monday.

Also Read | BBMP proposes one-time tax settlement plan for government entities 
 

The complaint stated that one K N Srinivasa was awarded the contract in December 2018 to build a toilet block in the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar slum in Devasandra ward.

The ward’s assistant engineer recommended payment to the contractor in October 2019 though no toilet block was built. The complainant assured he would expose more such cases in the next few days.

BBMP
Bengaluru
Lokayukta

