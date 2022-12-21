BBMP plans special drive to include sexual minorities in voters’ list

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Tuesday directed officials to ensure those belonging to the sexual minority community are included in the electoral rolls.

On December 18, DH carried a report highlighting the plight of the LGBTQ community and their exclusion from the electoral rolls.

Girinath, who met the officials, said Bengaluru has 9,182 sexual minorities, of which 9,085 have EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card). “Fifteen of them have applied to enrol themselves. We are not able to reach out to 82 of them. We intend to get in touch with organisations working in this regard to get a list of those eligible to vote and enrol them,” he said.

He said many in the community face problems since they do not have an address proof and other documents. “The joint commissioners of the zone have to take the responsibility of co-ordinating with them and help them register, based on the rules set by the Election Commission,” Girinath said.

Also Read | Transgenders need dignity, acknowledgment: Kalki Subramaniam

Renowned transgender activist Akkai Padmashali felt that the authorities are underestimating their numbers as Bengaluru has at least 50,000 LGBTQ individuals.

“On what basis have they arrived at this number? We have already been able to reach out to at least 30,000 of them and we believe there are at least another 20,000,” she said.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Elections) Ujwal Kumar said the civic body is working alongside various organisations to ensure all eligible voters are included.

People with disability

Officials are also planning a special drive to enrol people with disabilities into the electoral roll.