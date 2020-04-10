BBMP plans to distribute foodgrain packets in all wards

Civic authorities on Thursday decided to extend foodgrains distribution beyond the migrant labourers to all the needy people in city wards.

A meeting chaired by Mayor Goutham Kumar and attended by senior BBMP officials, ruling and Opposition members of the city council, decided to use the POW grants available to the corporators for the effort. The civic body would use Rs 25 lakh per ward to distribute both foodgrains and emergency medicines.

Right now, the Department of Labour is distributing foodgrain packets to migrant and construction workers stranded due to the lockdown.

“The corporators must identify the needy people in their respective wards. We will have a clear picture about the number of people in need of foodgrain kits in the next three days,” the mayor said.

To avoid crowding, the foodgrains will be dropped off at their doorstep, said the mayor, adding that even free milk will be home-delivered from now.

14 doctors' services terminated

The BBMP has terminated the services of 14 doctors above the age of 60.

BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the doctors have been terminated on government orders. “We have hired over 26 new doctors on outsource basis to work in the fever clinics,” he added.

The mayor has written to the state chief secretary for suggestions on the BBMP budget. The issue was discussed at Thursday’s meeting, where all the elected officials agreed to go by the government’s directions.