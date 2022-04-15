BBMP plans to raze down Halasuru Market

The age-old Halasuru Market on Bazaar Street is likely to be razed down by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which says it is in a dilapidated condition and is unsafe for vendors.

“The complex is over 70 years old. Our engineers have surveyed the market and think that the vendors have to be evacuated soon. Hence, to avert any mishaps, we have served notices on vendors to vacate the complex,” Muralidhar K, BBMP Deputy Commissioner (Markets), said.

However, as per a public notice issued by the BBMP, all shopkeepers in the complex have “intentionally refused” to accept the notices and evacuate.

The decision has irked the shopkeepers in the market who accuse the BBMP of trying to snatch their livelihood.

“None of the officials discussed the matter with us. Without making any alternative arrangements, if they ask us to leave, how can we accept it? They have also not informed us if they have a time-bound solution,” said Syed Mukeaa, who has been running a vegetable shop in the market for over 30 years now.

Another shopkeeper pointed out that the BBMP had failed to maintain the market. “During the last monsoon, many of our shops were damaged. No official came to our help. We had to manage all by ourselves,” he said.

The vendors added that the last time the BBMP took up maintenance works in the market was eight years ago. “They hardly did any work and it was not much of a help.”

Though officials are sure that the complex has to be evacuated considering its state, they are not sure when the shopkeepers can return.

“We have submitted a proposal to construct a new market in the same place. If we get a fund allocation, we will take up the work.

Otherwise, we may decide to renovate the place by strengthening it,” a senior BBMP official said.

