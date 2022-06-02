BBMP polls: BJP to prepare Bengaluru vision document

The BJP will prepare a vision document for Bengaluru as part of the saffron party’s preparation for the crucial Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections.

The civic body elections, due since September 2020, are likely to be held in July or August.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel held a meeting Thursday with the party’s lawmakers from Bengaluru to strategise for the BBMP polls.

“We’ve decided to constitute a committee of experts to prepare a vision document for Bengaluru. This will act as the manifesto, which will be prepared after taking the opinion of citizens. Lawmakers and ministers have also given their opinions,” Bommai said.

The BJP decided to “activate” its booth and ward committees. The government, for its part, will try to expedite development works. “We will meet once every 15 days to review organisation and development activities,” Bommai said.

Ministers C N Ashwath Narayan, S T Somashekhar, B A Basavaraj (Byrathi), Munirathna, MLAs S Suresh Kumar, M Krishnappa, Arvind Limbavali, Uday Garudachar, S Raghu, Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan and others attended the meeting.

Ministers R Ashoka and V Somanna, who are seen as the BJP’s key assets in Bengaluru, were conspicuous in their absence. “Ashoka and Somanna had prior engagements. They had informed me in the morning that they wouldn't come,” Bommai clarified.

The BBMP elections will act as a precursor to the big 2023 Assembly finale.

Bommai said the BJP government is carrying out various development works in the city. “We’re focussing on basic infrastructure. Nagarotthana works are under way. Rain repair works are happening on a war footing. Tender process is done on the sub-urban rail project and work will start soon,” the CM said.

“Also, we are aiming to finish Metro Phase-2 works a year in advance,” he said. “Orders have been issued to develop 75 lakes and parks in the city. Main drainage works will also be done,” he said.