BBMP polls likely in March

Elections to the BBMP Council may likely take place in March 2022 with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai holding a close-door meeting with Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Urban Development Department Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh and BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

During the meeting held on Monday evening, the Chief Minister reportedly told Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to complete the delimitation exercise and reservation of wards in the next five weeks. A couple of months may be needed to update the electoral rolls.

Bommai’s order is in line with directives from BJP leaders, including organisational in-charge B L Santhosh who met the leaders in the city recently.

Although the government is keen to increase the number of wards from 198 to 243, the proposal to extend the BBMP’s boundary by one kilometre is not final and may be dropped.

The BBMP, currently under fire for struggling to repair the roads, does not have an elected council since September last year.

