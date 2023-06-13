BBMP polls: Ramalinga Reddy favours 243 wards

BBMP polls: Ramalinga Reddy favours 243 wards

Reddy stressed on the difficulty of reverting to the previous 198 wards or making changes to the newly carved wards

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 13 2023, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 04:09 ist
Ramalinga Reddy. Credit: DH Photo

Despite opposition from some Congress MLAs, eight-term MLA Ramalinga Reddy has supported the delimitation of BBMP wards carried out during the BJP's rule.

Reddy, whose view on the issue is significant as he heads the internal committee formed by the Congress party to study the 243 wards, stressed on the difficulty of reverting to the previous 198 wards or making changes to the newly carved wards.

"We have held several meetings with MLAs and former mayors. The report will be submitted to the party on Tuesday," Reddy told DH.

Reddy said the 11-member committee, mostly comprising Congress MLAs, has batted in favour of the 243 wards as the previous government has completed all formalities to fix the new boundaries.

Besides collecting the committee’s opinion, the Congress party led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is consulting legal experts as the petition on the BBMP polls is expected to be heard in July.

MLC P R Ramesh, a member of the Congress' internal committee, stated that the party has given clear instructions to prepare for the BBMP polls. However, he added that there is no clarity on the number of wards.

"The 243 wards were based on outdated population figures, which will inevitably lead to administrative problems. We have met at least three times, but nothing has been finalised yet," he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ramalinga Reddy
Congress
BBMP
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger

Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Has Indian Test team lost its best shot at glory?

Has Indian Test team lost its best shot at glory?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

 