BBMP polls: Ramalinga Reddy favours 243 wards

Despite opposition from some Congress MLAs, eight-term MLA Ramalinga Reddy has supported the delimitation of BBMP wards carried out during the BJP's rule.

Reddy, whose view on the issue is significant as he heads the internal committee formed by the Congress party to study the 243 wards, stressed on the difficulty of reverting to the previous 198 wards or making changes to the newly carved wards.

"We have held several meetings with MLAs and former mayors. The report will be submitted to the party on Tuesday," Reddy told DH.

Reddy said the 11-member committee, mostly comprising Congress MLAs, has batted in favour of the 243 wards as the previous government has completed all formalities to fix the new boundaries.

Besides collecting the committee’s opinion, the Congress party led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is consulting legal experts as the petition on the BBMP polls is expected to be heard in July.

MLC P R Ramesh, a member of the Congress' internal committee, stated that the party has given clear instructions to prepare for the BBMP polls. However, he added that there is no clarity on the number of wards.

"The 243 wards were based on outdated population figures, which will inevitably lead to administrative problems. We have met at least three times, but nothing has been finalised yet," he said.