BBMP prepares fresh proposal for Sarakki flyover

The BBMP has prepared a fresh proposal for the construction of the long-delayed Sarakki junction flyover.

Commuters hope the construction work would begin soon since the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had submitted a proposal to the government early last year.

Civic officials, however, told DH that the government had sent back the proposal seeking clarifications. “Their major concern was regarding the escalation of the project cost — from Rs 40 crore to Rs 136 crore,” an official said.

The official said the fresh proposal will be sent to the government soon. “We have explained the reasons for the cost escalation. The length of the flyover was changed from 439 metres to 1.2 km to eliminate bottlenecks at a few other junctions. We hope the project will be approved this time,” he said.

The 1.2-km flyover, which will link Kanakapura Road with the Outer Ring Road in South Bengaluru, is expected to ease traffic bottlenecks across four junctions: Sarakki Signal, Ilyas Nagar, 35th Main Road, and JP Nagar Bus Stand.

‘Talks on for a decade’

Commuters have expressed disappointment over the delay. “There have been talks about the project for a decade now. After the proposal was prepared last year, we were hopeful that the project would finally see the light of day. It is disheartening to learn that there is no definite deadline for the approval and completion of the project,” said Ramakumar B V, a daily commuter and resident of Kanakapura.

Another commuter said the traffic across the junction has been increasing by the day.

“It is high time they consider the project seriously. Even while the Covid restrictions were in place, we would take 45 minutes to pass through the Sarakki signal during peak hours. Now that the city has returned to normalcy, the situation is worse,” he said.