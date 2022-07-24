BBMP prohibits garbage trucks from using its name

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has prohibited contractors from using its name on the garbage trucks, auto tippers, and compactors being used for garbage collection and transport.

Apart from garbage vehicles, those vehicles which transport materials used for various BBMP projects have also been asked to remove any nameplates or stickers portraying that they are “in service of BBMP”.

According to senior BBMP officials, the decision was taken following the incidents of misuse of BBMP’s name and back-to-back accidents, involving garbage trucks.

“Every time such vehicles end up in accidents, BBMP’s name is dragged into the case. It is the driver of the vehicle and the contractor who have to be held responsible,” a senior BBMP official said.

The order, which was passed by the BBMP special commissioner (solid waste management), also says that the contractors will have to pay compensation when such vehicles run into accidents or cause inconvenience to the public.

The contractors have welcomed the decision and said they will abide by the order. “It is true that our drivers sometimes take advantage of BBMP’s name and violate a few rules. We welcome the decision and believe that each of us should obey the law,” said S N Balasubramanian, president of the BBMP Garbage Contractors Association.

BBMP has also said a criminal case would be filed against the driver if BBMP’s name is used on the vehicle unnecessarily.

That apart, the SWM officials have also been asked to ensure that all the garbage vehicles have a fitness certificate, insurance, and other required documents. Also, the engineers have been asked to verify if all the drivers have valid driving licenses.