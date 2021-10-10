BBMP promises regular ward panel meetings after complaints

The BBMP has directed nodal officers to hold regular meetings of ward committees and upload the minutes to its official website.

Activists say ward committee meetings have become irregular and their proceedings inaccessible, as reported by DH in an article titled ‘How ward committees failed Bengalureans’ on September 26.

Addressing citizen groups’ complaints that there was no means to know if, when and where the meetings are taking place, the BBMP has instructed the nodal officers to publish the meeting notice on its official website.

It’s also made it easier for citizens to track the proceedings of the meetings. Every ward committee meeting should be documented and the minutes uploaded to the website.

Further, K A Dayananda, Special Commissioner (Administration), BBMP, said: “We are aware that some of the officers mentioned on our website have been transferred while a few others were relieved of their duties.

"As soon as the matter was flagged to us, we updated the nodal officers’ list on our website. There will be no more confusion,” he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: