BBMP promises to install speed breaker after freak accident

It took a freak accident, involving a pedestrian near R V College on Mysuru Road on February 2, for BBMP to reinstal a speed breaker it had removed last year.

Swathi, 21, a first year BBM student in Bangalore Institute of Management Studies, was hit by an overspeeding car. She sustained severe injuries.

Following this, the Kengeri traffic police wrote to BBMP and BMRCL, asking them to construct an underpass, for both motorists and pedestrians crossing the road at the spot.

According to the police, the speed breaker was in place at the spot, but was removed in June last year. Though the police suggested the BBMP to restore it, they didn’t oblige.

According to the complaint filed by Swathi’s friend Sahana, they both were crossing the road from the RV College side. As soon as Swathi stepped off the Namma Metro pedestrian median, an overspeeding car driven by a medical student, identified as Krishna, hit her.

Swathi was tossed in the air and she fell on the road around 15 feet away from the spot.

The girl is from Hubballi and is the daughter of police head constable Sudhakar working in Hubballi.

After the accident, the scared driver sped away. He drove into the RV College premises and later surrendered before the police.

Krishna’s father is bearing the expenses of Swathi’s treatment in a private hospital.

A senior officer said the BBMP had promised to reinstal the speed breaker after 11 pm on Saturday.