BBMP pulls up hospitals failing to update govt-referred Covid patient details

The BBMP on Tuesday castigated the private network hospitals that failed to update the details of Covid patients on the SAST portal.

The state government’s order requires private hospitals treating government-referred Covid-19 patients to post their details on the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) portal.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) latest order reveals its suspicions that private hospitals have admitted walk-in patients on beds reserved for the government quota and hid discharge details of the government-referred patients.

The earlier government guidelines mandated the hospitals to give 10 days’ admission to each patient and enhance it on the doctor’s recommendation. The hospitals were also asked to raise a request.

The BBMP noticed that the procedure was not followed and warned the hospitals of action.

The civic body also pointed out that the front desk handling discharge procedures at the hospital has not been given access to the Arogya Mitra assigned to them. It directed the nodal officer of each hospital to ensure updating of discharge details of patients and allow only those patients needing more than 10 days’ stay to remain in the beds.