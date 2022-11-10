BBMP releases draft electoral rolls with three lakh less voters

The BBMP has published the draft electoral roll with close to 3 lakh deletions from last year’s list.

The public can raise objections, additions, and modifications to the draft rolls before December 9. According to data released by the BBMP, as on January 1, 2022, Bengaluru had a voter population of 94,92,539, which has fallen to 91,15,805 as on November 9, 2022.

The voters’ list may be significant each year, but it assumes an even greater significance now since Assembly elections are due in 2023, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.

“We have deleted close to six lakh entries since they were demographically similar entries. Another three lakh new applications were received and added to the list. As a result, the voters’ population has come down by close to three lakh,” Girinath said.

However, he added that at least 10-12 per cent are yet to register and urged people to apply to get added to the voters’ list.

“The state’s electors to population ratio is at an average of 67 per cent. However, in Bengaluru, it is only 57.21 per cent. We are conducting special camps now to include names of voters left out and the public should make use of it,” he said.

New voters who will turn 18 soon have also been given the option to get their names added to the list. “Since the elections are expected in May, we will also consider those who turn 18 by April 1, 2023. Also, those who turn 18 over the next year can submit their applications now and we will make sure their name is included automatically when they turn eligible,” Girinath said.

Data revealed that both the highest additions and highest deletions have been recorded in the Bengaluru South Assembly constituency — 35,258 additions and 45,927 deletions. The lowest number of additions was recorded from Basavanagudi (2,836) and the lowest deletions from Rajajinagar (12,575).