BBMP releases Rs 15 lakh to feed stray animals

The BBMP has released Rs 15 lakh to feed the nearly three lakh strays in the city that depended on restaurants, street-side eateries and marketplaces for food.

With the lockdown shutting the outlets, animal lovers and dog feeders in the city requested the BBMP to make provisions to feed the strays.

“Dog feeders and animal rights activists are already doing a great job caring for the animals during the lockdown,” D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Animal Husbandry), BBMP, told DH. “That is why we have come forward to help them with food material. We began the feeding drive two weeks ago and aim to cover all the zones.”

Dr Manjunath Shinde, Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) said stray dogs are more comfortable with the feeders that has made the campaign easier. “The dog-feeding drive will not just provide meals for the dogs, but will also help the BBMP keep track of dogs that need to be neutered, vaccinated and also check their overall health,” he said. Dr Shinde said the feeding programme would cover all stray animals, besides the dogs.

Animal rights activist Arun Prasad, one of the people instrumental in highlighting to the BBMP the need to feed animals and making a request to release the funds, expressed happiness over the civic body’s decision.

“Hopefully, the initiative will continue post the lockdown,” Prasad said. “While the BBMP is helping animals on the streets, dogs that are stuck in parks like Lalbagh also need help. We have requested the director of Lalbagh to increase the number of feeding points to reach more animals.”