BBMP removes illegal buildings in south zone

Two illegal buildings that had violated the sanctioned plan were demolished by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the south zone on Thursday. According to data by the BBMP, there are 80 such buildings in the zone and the officials have already served notices to the owners.

“We have prepared an action plan and will demolish all the illegal buildings in a phased manner,” said BBMP Zonal Commissioner (South) ) Jayaram Raipura. Following complaints by the public, the BBMP officials inspected the properties in the zone and identified those who had violated the sanctioned plan, Raipura said. He added that the process had slowed down owing to stay orders issued by various courts and most of the orders have now been vacated.