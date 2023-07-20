BBMP removes illegal buildings in south zone

BBMP removes illegal buildings in south zone

According to data by the BBMP, there are 80 such buildings in the zone and the officials have already served notices to the owners.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 20 2023, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 04:07 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Two illegal buildings that had violated the sanctioned plan were demolished by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the south zone on Thursday. According to data by the BBMP, there are 80 such buildings in the zone and the officials have already served notices to the owners.

“We have prepared an action plan and will demolish all the illegal buildings in a phased manner,” said BBMP Zonal Commissioner (South) ) Jayaram Raipura. Following complaints by the public, the BBMP officials inspected the properties in the zone and identified those who had violated the sanctioned plan, Raipura said. He added that the process had slowed down owing to stay orders issued by various courts and most of the orders have now been vacated.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tamarind puts up its price as tomatoes go out of reach

Tamarind puts up its price as tomatoes go out of reach

To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality

To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Are we ready for HPV vaccines?

Are we ready for HPV vaccines?

How much Modi's foreign visits in 5 years cost?

How much Modi's foreign visits in 5 years cost?

Adani plans to turn Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city

Adani plans to turn Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city

India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018

India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

 