BBMP’s silence over SWD encroachment shocking, says NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed concerns over the BBMP’s silence on the encroachment of a stormwater drain (SWD) in Kumbena Agrahara in East Bengaluru by a builder.

Following a complaint by V Paramesh, the NGT's southern zone bench has taken up a case against SV Elegant, an apartment in survey number 2/1 and 2/7 of Kumbena Agrahara in Bidarahalli hobli.

Even prior to the hearing, the deputy environmental officer of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) had inspected the site on April 27 and submitted a report.

The NGT noted that the KSPCB report "categorically concluded" that the builder has violated the master plan and zonal violations by constructing a swimming pool, water closet and bathrooms within the SWD buffer zone. The tribunal added that it sought a response from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) last month.

"It is surprising that despite the matter being brought before the NGT, the authorities are still keeping quiet in taking any action against the (builder). Surprisingly, even the project proponent himself is not ready with any defence," the NGT stated.

Second case

SV Elegant is the second SWD encroachment case taken up by the NGT in Bengaluru East.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) submitted a report last month with regard to the encroachment of drains also in Kumbena Agrahara.

Following a complaint that an upcoming apartment in 15 acres 24 guntas in part of survey numbers 46, 47, 49, 57, 58 and 61 was encroaching the drains, the NGT had ordered the BDA to submit a status report.

The BDA has recently submitted a report that the builder has reserved buffer zone for the secondary drain but has taken up construction of a club house, mock flats, and other structures without plan approval.