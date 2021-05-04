BBMP seeks support to procure medical equipment

BBMP seeks support to procure medical equipment

The civic body has sought support for the procurement of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and NIV ventilators

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 04 2021, 01:49 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 03:01 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Proposing to set up Covid patient stabilisation centres across Bengaluru with oxygen facilities, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday sought support from the public and philanthropists for the procurement of medical equipment.

The civic body has sought support for the procurement of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and NIV ventilators for all the healthcare facilities managed by the Palike.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta appointed Sarfaraz Khan, BBMP’s Joint Commissioner, as the nodal officer for this purpose. Those interested, can reach out to the officer at 9448111066 or email jdswmbbmp3@gmail.com.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
COVID-19
Coronavirus
oxygen

What's Brewing

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

Fossil of earth's oldest-known mammal found in MP

Fossil of earth's oldest-known mammal found in MP

Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win

Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

 