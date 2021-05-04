BBMP seeks support to procure medical equipment

Proposing to set up Covid patient stabilisation centres across Bengaluru with oxygen facilities, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday sought support from the public and philanthropists for the procurement of medical equipment.

The civic body has sought support for the procurement of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and NIV ventilators for all the healthcare facilities managed by the Palike.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta appointed Sarfaraz Khan, BBMP’s Joint Commissioner, as the nodal officer for this purpose. Those interested, can reach out to the officer at 9448111066 or email jdswmbbmp3@gmail.com.