BBMP seizes 810 kg of single-use plastic in Dasarahalli

The BBMP on Friday raided two plastic manufacturing units in Dasarahalli's Peenya industrial area and seized 810 kilograms of single-use plastic.

The officers slapped a penalty of Rs 5,000 on the units.

The BBMP, along with the state pollution control board, has been undertaking similar raids after the ban on single-use plastic came into effect on July 1.

Meanwhile, the civic body has decided to initiate legal action against those who manhandle or threaten officers during the raids to cease single-use plastic. "It is observed that BBMP officials enforcing the ban are threatened and manhandled during the raid. It is a criminal offence and serious legal action will be initiated against them," the BBMP said in a press release.