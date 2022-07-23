BBMP seizes 810 kg of single-use plastic in Dasarahalli

BBMP seizes 810 kg of single-use plastic in Dasarahalli

The BBMP and the KSPCB have been undertaking raids after the ban on single-use plastic came into effect on July 1

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 23 2022, 23:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 23:40 ist
BBMP Chief Commissioner Dasarahalli inspects banned plastic seized in Dasarhalli zone. Credit: DH Photo

The BBMP on Friday raided two plastic manufacturing units in Dasarahalli's Peenya industrial area and seized 810 kilograms of single-use plastic.

The officers slapped a penalty of Rs 5,000 on the units.

The BBMP, along with the state pollution control board, has been undertaking similar raids after the ban on single-use plastic came into effect on July 1.

Meanwhile, the civic body has decided to initiate legal action against those who manhandle or threaten officers during the raids to cease single-use plastic. "It is observed that BBMP officials enforcing the ban are threatened and manhandled during the raid. It is a criminal offence and serious legal action will be initiated against them," the BBMP said in a press release.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Dasarahalli
single-use plastic
plastic
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

A glimpse into the Siddi way of life at Gujarat's Gir

A glimpse into the Siddi way of life at Gujarat's Gir

Tarun Tahiliani flags off FDCI India Couture Week 2022

Tarun Tahiliani flags off FDCI India Couture Week 2022

Why are Bengalureans unhappy with BBMP's new park timings?

Why are Bengalureans unhappy with BBMP's new park timings?

Over 1K artefacts missing from Lanka prez residence

Over 1K artefacts missing from Lanka prez residence

Neglected forests at the mercy of wildfires in Spain

Neglected forests at the mercy of wildfires in Spain

Germans asked to ditch black luggage to avoid delays

Germans asked to ditch black luggage to avoid delays

 