BBMP sluggish about evicting encroachers

Despite the IT hub of Mahadevapura marooned for three days, BBMP appears sluggish about ridding the rajakaluves of encroachments.

While the noise of bulldozers at use could be discerned initially, things slowed down with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) saying they are focused on evacuation and relief measures.

On Wednesday, the BBMP razed the covered slab of the rajakaluve near DivyaSree 77 apartment, providing more space for the water to flow out. It also took up the work of building a drain near Basavanna Nagar in Whitefield by evicting the encroachers.

In all, there are around 160 encroachments of the rajakaluve in Mahadevapura Zone alone. The BBMP has also been silent on clearing encroachments between the Bellandur Lake waste weir and Varthur Lake inlet.

A senior BBMP official said they have cleared encroachments near Borewell Road, Outer Ring Road, and Bellandur in the last few days. “We are re-analysing the rajakaluve sketch. All encroachments will be removed once the rains stop. The encroachments in Rainbow Drive Layout near Sarjapur Road will also be removed,” he said.

In clear disregard for the National Green Tribunal orders not to cover the rajakaluves, drains across Mahadevapura and other places had been sealed with concrete lids.