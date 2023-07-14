BBMP special commissioner inspects 50-yr-old building

BBMP special commissioner inspects 50-yr-old MS Building

A BBMP statement said funds have been allocated to undertake renovation works.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 14 2023, 01:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 03:09 ist
Jayaram Raipura. Credit: Special Arrangement

BBMP Zonal Commissioner (South) Jayaram Raipura inspected the condition of the 50-year-old MS Building in Jayanagar on Thursday. He directed the officials to prepare a report on the evacuation of residents in the building to renovate the structure.

A BBMP statement said funds have been allocated to undertake renovation works. However, residents in the building have requested that they be allocated sites since the work will take a long time to be completed. Raipura has asked the officials to submit a report on the same.

Also Read | BBMP launches helplines to report weak trees

He also visited the dry waste collection centre near Ragigudda and directed the officials to vacate the unauthorised sheds that had come up on the Palike’s property.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
BBMP
Karnataka
Jayanagar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chandrayaan-3: Curtain Raiser – What will it do

Chandrayaan-3: Curtain Raiser – What will it do

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

 