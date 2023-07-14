BBMP special commissioner inspects 50-yr-old MS Building

BBMP Zonal Commissioner (South) Jayaram Raipura inspected the condition of the 50-year-old MS Building in Jayanagar on Thursday. He directed the officials to prepare a report on the evacuation of residents in the building to renovate the structure.
A BBMP statement said funds have been allocated to undertake renovation works. However, residents in the building have requested that they be allocated sites since the work will take a long time to be completed. Raipura has asked the officials to submit a report on the same.
Also Read | BBMP launches helplines to report weak trees
He also visited the dry waste collection centre near Ragigudda and directed the officials to vacate the unauthorised sheds that had come up on the Palike’s property.
