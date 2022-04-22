BBMP 'spends' Rs 4.5 crore on streetlights in just one ward

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has spent Rs 4.5 crore to install LED streetlights in parks and main roads in just a single ward — Yelahanka New Town.

A reality check by the Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP), a political outfit, has, however, found that many streets in the ward are either dark or continue to have old sodium vapour lamps.

Over the last few months, the BNP has been running #LekkaBeku, a campaign aimed at creating awareness among the citizens of Bengaluru about the hundreds of crores of taxpayers’ money spent by the BBMP in each ward without any transparency, citizen participation or accountability.

Despite spending Rs 4.5 crore, the party found that the road in front of Central Mall was dark. It also noticed old bulbs on streets such as 13th B Main and 8th Cross Road of Yelahanka New Town.

“Poorly lit streets or those without any lighting with potholes on roads have been one of the reasons for road injuries. Motorcyclists and pedestrians are the worst affected.

“The BBMP spends crores of money on this. Streetlights are basic facilities. How can this be ignored by the BBMP?” expressed Dr Suneela Kumar Hebbi, governing council member of BNP.

BNP member Kamlesh Nichani said their complaints to the BBMP are going unanswered.

“For two years, the Palike has been promising to install LED lights, but is yet to do so. Residents are left to live in the dark. The BBMP should take our complaints seriously and act on them immediately,” he said.

