BBMP spent over Rs 800 cr to handle two Covid waves

Having audited the expenses incurred in the two Covid waves and clearing the bills, the BBMP has now revealed that it spent Rs 821.22 crore to manage the pandemic over the last 20 months.

But a further 10% expenses still need to be cleared, which means the cost might jack up by another Rs 100-150 crore.

“A few payments are pending for lab tests and salaries for the outsourced staff. Once they are cleared, we will have a clear idea,” said a senior BBMP official working with the finance wing.

Data accessed by DH showed that the expenditure on RT-PCR tests was a major contributor to the expenses, with an estimated cost of Rs 219 crore. That apart, the BBMP had also hired a number of vehicles such as ambulances and hearse vans, expenditure on which is Rs 125.9 crore.

Surprisingly, Rs 346.6 crore is said to have been spent on miscellaneous expenses that include the sealing down of houses and hotel quarantine.

“We have exercised utmost care and vigilance to limit our spending. Audit teams were supervising all the procurement and expenses. However, initially, during the first wave, we had to shell out more for a few medical procurement since the price capping was announced (only) later,” an official told DH.

Though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received financial support from the state government, the precise figure is yet to be ascertained, say officials. Apart from the state government, Rs 40 crore was also released by the National Urban Health Mission

(NUHM).