BBMP ‘squandering’ Rs 3,661-crore govt grant on minor works

Much of the Rs 3,661-crore grant that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is getting from the state government will go towards “small works”, each amounting to less than Rs 1 crore.

This is a departure from standard practice: the government allocates funds for large infrastructure works, while BBMP uses its own funds for minor works.

Works now approved include repairing small roads, installing gym equipment and re-developing parks.

Also Read: BBMP far behind smaller cities in sorting trash

The Rs 3,661 crore is part of the Rs 6,000-crore grant announced by the government under its Amrut Nagarothana programme.

The BBMP is in the process of selecting firms to execute works finalised by MLAs of the respective constituencies.

The government order insists that at least 50 per cent of the works be large infrastructure projects, but the BBMP is throwing this clause to the wind.

A major concern among citizens is that minor works don’t really help improve the city’s crumbling infrastructure. The BBMP, on the other hand, loves small works as they can be executed quickly, and payments can be cleared without delay.

This is similar to what happened when the government allocated Rs 8,016 crore to the BBMP in 2018-19.

N Manjunath Prasad, now principal secretary to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, had returned as BBMP commissioner, and complained to then Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar in October 2020 that major works -- installing grade separators, building the Ejipura flyover, white-topping roads and executing TenderSure projects -- had run out of funds as most grants had been diverted to small road works.

Also Read: 2,500 objections against BBMP delimitation report

BBMP keen on small jobs

BBMP insiders and political leaders say the grants are diverted for asphalting small stretches, and the surfaces may not last beyond a year. The concern is valid as the BBMP is rushing, even in the midst of the monsoon rains, to repair roads. The hurry is also because the BBMP elections are coming up in a few months.

When DH contacted the Urban Development Department (UDD), it promised to review the list of works. “The rule of allocating government grants for works is dynamic in nature. Small works cannot take up a major portion of government allocation,” said Rakesh Singh, additional chief secretary, UDD.

So far, the BBMP has not disclosed a list of works approved in the 28 Assembly constituencies. Constituencies such as Mahadevapura, RR Nagar, Yeshwantpur, KR Puram, Bengaluru South and Bommanahalli, with ruling party MLAs, are getting a lion’s share, with allocations of more than Rs 200 crore each.