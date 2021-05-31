BBMP suspends aerial spraying of disinfectants in Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has temporarily put off its ambitious plans of aerial spraying of disinfectants in selected localities of Bengaluru. Launching a pilot project a few days ago, the state government in association with Aerial Works Aero LLP was scheduled to commence the operations from Monday to Wednesday in selected areas of Central Bengaluru. However, the BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday clarified that it has been temporarily suspended for technical reasons.

The company had geared up to spray biochemical and human-friendly organic disinfectants over Shivajinagar and KR Market areas from Monday. But with the last-minute denial of permission by the BBMP, the project has been deferred.

“There were questions pertaining to environment and health issues. Until we get clarity on these technical issues, we decided to stop it for now. Once we get clarity and answers to these issues, we will look into the proposal again,” Gaurav Gupta told media persons in Bengaluru.

American Champion Scout aircraft, with a capacity of carrying 300 litres of disinfectant was expected to take to Bengaluru’s skies for spraying over 300 hectares area in one hour. The company had disclosed that they were using two types of organic chemicals— Airlines Minus Corona and Sugaradhana Organic Antimicrobial concentrate.

