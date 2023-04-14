BBMP targets 75% voter turnout in Karnataka polls

In an effort to achieve a minimum of 75% voter turnout in the polls, electoral officers visited industrial townships on Thursday to spread voter awareness.

Officers suggested a paid holiday to employees so that they can exercise their franchise.

Over the last few days, District Electoral Officer Tushar Girinath has been actively engaging with industries and IT parks located in Electronics City, besides meeting with representatives from the Outer Ring Road Companies Association and holding a voter awareness programme at Bagmane Tech Park in CV Raman Nagar.

The voter turnout in Bengaluru during the last Assembly polls was only around 55%.