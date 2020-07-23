BBMP task force targets 20,000 tests for better Covid-19 detection

The BBMP task force team has decided to conduct 10,000 RT-PCR and 10,000 Rapid Antigen Tests to identify Covid-19 patients.

The task force held its first meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Mayor Goutham Kumar and BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad.

Among the series of decisions taken at the meeting was early identification and detection of Covid cases, increase in the number of tests at the Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) and community levels, increased mobile van testing, increase in the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) by 10,000 daily and a similar number of Rapid Antigen Tests, besides establishing five swab collection centers in each ward.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

As part of the exercise, the task force decided to advise home isolation for patients with fever till they get tested and receive the report. The meeting also agreed to offer medical training, determine if the house is suitable for isolation, and have a web

portal for telemedicine consultation.

The task force members felt the community knew little or nothing about Covid Care Centres and has no information on the availability of beds at the hospitals. It, therefore, decided to demystify and de-stigmatise CCCs with the help of mass media. It will also use telemedicine and tele-doctor facility to manage patients in CCCs.

The task force will also create hospital-linked CCCs to quickly reach critical care patients, while also reserving ICU beds at the linked hospitals exclusively for CCC.

Manpower at CCCs

To overcome manpower shortage at the booth level and at UPHC and to ensure technical workforce and field staff, the task force has decided to create one three-member team per booth and at least 25 teams per ward.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

It will recruit healthcare staff, medical and paramedical graduates, interns, and postgraduates. It will provide PPEs at the grassroot level to combat the fear of exposure to Coronavirus.

For the ICU beds at the hospitals, the task force has decided strict medical triaging and to promote CCC and home isolation options among non-critical patients. It also decided to upgrade oxygen beds to high flow oxygen beds.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad said representatives from the Azim Premji Foundation have assured that they will help strengthen UPHCs with testing infrastructure, besides creating facilities for quarantine in crowded locations such as slums. It also agreed to train newly joined volunteers and health professionals.

The BBMP brought in Sandalwood actor Ramesh Aravind, loved by the family audience, as its awareness ambassador.

Incentivising medical workers

The taskforce said insentivising manpower is important to effectively manage Covid Care Centres. It decided to provide incentives to nursing staff, medical interns, medical postgraduates, and housekeeping staff. The task force also decided to insentivise volunteers, to attract more of them and to boost their morale.