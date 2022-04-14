BBMP tax collector convicted on graft charges  

A special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court has convicted a BBMP tax collector on graft charges.
It sentenced Nagendra N to four years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for the offence punishable under Section 7 and five years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 for the offence punishable under Section 13 (1) (d) of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. The court order said both substantive sentences shall run concurrently.
Nagendra, a tax collector at the assistant revenue officer’s office at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Beguru subdivision, was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.
He demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 to enter certain names in the Form B property register extract.
Refusing to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB on August 16, 2017. Santosh S Nagarale, Special Public Prosecutor for ACB, said the police laid a trap and arrested Nagendra with the Rs 20,000.
