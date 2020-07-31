BBMP temporarily suspends licences of 19 private hospitals

Bengaluru, DHNS: The BBMP commissioner on Thursday suspended the licences of 19 private hospitals temporarily for not providing beds to Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru South.

Bengaluru South Zone Health Official Dr Shivakumar said following a government order, all private hospitals in the city were asked to reserve 50% of their beds for Covid treatment. But the said 19 hospitals have not surrendered the beds.

Following directions from Revenue Minister R Ashoka, a team of the joint commissioner, Bengaluru South zone, and health officials put out a banner in front of the 19 hospitals, suspending their licences temporarily. Police complaints have also been filed.

The hospitals losing licences are, in Basavanagudi, Anugraha Vittal Hospital, Vinayaka Hospital, Prashanth Hospital and Radha Krishan Hospital.

In Vijayanagara, Gurushree Hospital, Kalabhairava Hospital, Padmasri Hospital and Maruthi Hospital.

In Padmanabhanagar, ProMed Hospital, NU Hospital, Deepak Hospital, Sevakshetra Hospital and Udbhava Hospital.

In BTM Layout, Gangothri Hospital, Acura Hospital and Karanth Hospital.

In Chickpet, HCG Hospital, Trinity Hospital, and Maiya Hospital.