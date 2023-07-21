BBMP to begin electoral roll revision on July 21

In line with the Election Commission’s directions, the BBMP will start the special summary revision of electoral rolls on Friday.

The exercise is expected to go on for a month and the booth-level officer (BLO) will make door-to-door visits to add, remove, and make changes to the electoral roll.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who met representatives of political parties in the city, asked them to assign agents to ensure that there are no discrepancies. He also directed the officials to appoint BLOs wherever there is a shortage of manpower.