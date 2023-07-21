BBMP to begin electoral roll revision on July 21

In line with the Election Commission’s directions, the BBMP will start the special summary revision of electoral rolls on Friday.
The exercise is expected to go on for a month and the booth-level officer (BLO) will make door-to-door visits to add, remove, and make changes to the electoral roll.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who met representatives of political parties in the city, asked them to assign agents to ensure that there are no discrepancies. He also directed the officials to appoint BLOs wherever there is a shortage of manpower.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality
Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery
Are we ready for HPV vaccines?
How much Modi's foreign visits in 5 years cost?
Adani plans to turn Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city
India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby
Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy