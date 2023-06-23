BBMP to celebrate Kempegowda Jayanthi for eight days, to award 198 people

The BBMP will observe Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanthi, honouring the founder of Bengaluru, across all assembly constituencies for eight consecutive days, starting June 28.

As part of these celebrations, the civic body will confer Kempegowda awards on 198 people to recognise their achievements.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who is overseeing the preparations, conducted a review meeting with senior civic officials on Thursday.

He announced that the Kempegowda awards ceremony will take place on July 9, at the closing ceremony of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Day. "A committee chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister will be formed to select the awardees," Girinath added.