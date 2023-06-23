BBMP to celebrate Kempegowda Jayanthi for 8 days

BBMP to celebrate Kempegowda Jayanthi for eight days, to award 198 people

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who is overseeing the preparations, conducted a review meeting with senior civic officials

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 23 2023, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 02:19 ist
Kempegowda statue. Credit: DH Photo

The BBMP will observe Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanthi, honouring the founder of Bengaluru, across all assembly constituencies for eight consecutive days, starting June 28.

As part of these celebrations, the civic body will confer Kempegowda awards on 198 people to recognise their achievements.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who is overseeing the preparations, conducted a review meeting with senior civic officials on Thursday.

He announced that the Kempegowda awards ceremony will take place on July 9, at the closing ceremony of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Day. "A committee chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister will be formed to select the awardees," Girinath added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Kempegowda
kempegowda jayanti

Related videos

What's Brewing

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill

K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill

 