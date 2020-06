The civic body will conduct 7,500 random tests from Monday following a surge in the COVID-19 cases over the past few days.

While Bengaluru recorded 138 cases on Friday, 94 on Saturday, on Sunday 196 cases were registered.

The BBMP has identified a couple of places where the cases have spiked. It has deployed 30 vehicles, which will visit these places and collect samples. Also, the Palike will set up fever clinics and hospitals to conduct the swab test and deploy staff to carry out the tests.