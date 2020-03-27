BBMP to distribute 1.7 lakh food packets

DHNS
Bengaluru,
  Mar 27 2020
  updated: Mar 28 2020
To ensure food security during the lockdown, the BBMP has decided to distribute food packets to construction workers, migrant labourers and those others in need.

The joint commissioner for finance, BBMP, in an order stated that 1.7 lakh food packets would be distributed to the needy people.

The BBMP commissioner has directed the officials to identify the beneficiaries and to look for suitable places to distribute the food.

Organisations like Akshay Patra, Adamya Chetana and Bengaluru Hotel Owners Association have expressed helplessness in helping with the food supply as most of their staff have gone to their native places, the order stated.

The decision comes a day after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who visited the Covid-19 war room, suggested to give away the food in packets.

Till then, several associations had reached out to the needy persons.

