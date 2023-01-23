BBMP to empanel consulting firms for DPR preparation

Fed up with the poorly-prepared detailed project reports (DPRs) that set the base for the implementation of any work, the BBMP has decided to empanel consulting firms on the basis of its expertise and staff strength. The database is also expected to provide the civic body - which is currently over-dependent on select consultants - a quick access to a wide range of firms.

The civic body depends heavily on private architects and consultants on two occasions - for the preparation of feasibility studies, designs and DPRs for any work. As per the government rules, 0.5% of the project cost is set aside for the preparation of project reports. Second, the BBMP engages these firms for project management consultancy (PMC). The PMCs are paid 1% of the project cost for overseeing the execution.

These two works were initially carried out by the BBMP’s in-house team. Due to the shortage of staff and technical knowledge, the civic body mostly outsources both the preparation of DPRs and the PMCs to private companies. In the process, select firms have enjoyed unconditional support from the engineers, which has essentially affected the quality of work.

Speaking to DH, BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said the new approach of creating a database on empanelled consultants will help the civic body to take the help of professional firms that have delivered good quality works across the country. “We will be categorizing the consultants based on their expertise and size,” he said.

He also said the PMCs will directly report to the Quality Control Cell of the BBMP. “So far, the PMCs reported to the executive engineers overseeing a particular work. As the payment to the PMCs passes through the executive engineers, the PMCs were not able to function independently. This arrangement has been modified. Now, PMCs will report to the Quality Control Cell,” he said.