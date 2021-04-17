BBMP to hand-seal Covid positive patients from Saturday

Reporting a surge in the number of fresh cases across Bengaluru in the past few weeks, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will begin marking Covid-positive patients with a ‘seal’ from Saturday.

Interacting with zonal commissioners on a virtual platform, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Friday directed officials to commence the work of marking Covid-positive patients.

“All Covid-positive patients must be marked with a seal. Zones must be supplied with indelible ink to mark the patients,” Gupta directed the chief health officer.

He also directed officials to maintain uniformity in the maintenance of containment zones, besides scaling up efforts to trace the contacts of Covid-positive patients.

Home isolation

Gupta also ordered officials to dispatch squads to check on patients in home isolation, besides tracking their movements.

The Chief Commissioner said the bed allotment system has been decentralised across the BBMP limits and the problem of the shortage of beds has been addressed too.

Labs have been instructed to give out Covid test results at the earliest, he said.