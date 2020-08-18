BBMP to increase Covid-19 testing, says this will reveal more cases

The BBMP intends to increase testing in order to arrest the spread of the Covid-19 disease. Earlier, it was conducting 20,000 tests and now it plans to increase it to 30,000, said BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad.

After a meeting with BBMP engineers and other officials at the IPP training centre in Malleswaram, Prasad said people are complaining that the number of cases is on the rise in the city. The more number of tests carried out, the more cases will be revealed, he said. After increasing testing and isolating the patients, the number of cases will come down, he added.

Prasad said booth-level committees are conducting health surveys in each booth and stumbling upon several Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases.

The BBMP cannot give an exact date from when these cases will come down, but it is following the right procedure, which will yield results, Prasad said.

Nearly 40 per cent beds are available in private hospitals. This means people are aware that if they are under home isolation, they can help curb the spread of the disease. Only those with severe respiratory problems must be admitted to hospitals. The others can stay under home isolation, he said.