BBMP to organise 2,000 beds in 2 days

BBMP to organise 2,000 beds in 2 days

BBMP requires 11,000 hospital beds to treat Covid-19 patients

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 27 2021, 01:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 02:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

While the BBMP requires 11,000 hospital beds to treat Covid-19 patients, it has managed only 9,000 so far.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta assured that the remaining beds will be made available to the corporation in two days.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Speaking to the media, he said despite having better health infrastructure compared to the other cities, Bengaluru has been overwhelmed by the sudden surge in Covid infections.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
BBMP

What's Brewing

The Alphonso mango wars

The Alphonso mango wars

'Our negligence has earned us the Covid wrath'

'Our negligence has earned us the Covid wrath'

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

Is it safe for women to take Covid shot during period?

Is it safe for women to take Covid shot during period?

 