BBMP to organise 2,000 beds in 2 days

While the BBMP requires 11,000 hospital beds to treat Covid-19 patients, it has managed only 9,000 so far.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta assured that the remaining beds will be made available to the corporation in two days.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Speaking to the media, he said despite having better health infrastructure compared to the other cities, Bengaluru has been overwhelmed by the sudden surge in Covid infections.