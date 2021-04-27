BBMP to organise 2,000 beds in 2 days

While the BBMP requires 11,000 hospital beds to treat Covid-19 patients, it has managed only 9,000 so far.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta assured that the remaining beds will be made available to the corporation in two days.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
Speaking to the media, he said despite having better health infrastructure compared to the other cities, Bengaluru has been overwhelmed by the sudden surge in Covid infections.
The Alphonso mango wars
'Our negligence has earned us the Covid wrath'
Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million
In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle
NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet
How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes
Is it safe for women to take Covid shot during period?