BBMP to present annual budget on March 2

The civic body is expected to announce a host of new programmes and projects as the budget is scheduled two months ahead of the state assembly elections

  • Mar 02 2023, 02:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 08:46 ist
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), currently run by bureaucrats in the absence of an elected body, will present its annual budget on Thursday.

The civic body is expected to announce a host of new programmes and projects as the budget is scheduled two months ahead of the state assembly elections. 

The total outlay of the budget is expected to be around Rs 11,000 crore, which is close to what the civic body had presented last year.

In the new financial year, the state government has promised around Rs 2,000 crore, which is likely to be used for clearing bills of programmes announced in the past. 

Last year, the civic body had given prominence to the maintenance of roads, footpaths, flyovers, stormwater drains, parks and streetlights. While Rs 968 crore was given to ward roads, another Rs 86 crore was provided for arterial and sub-arterial roads.

A whopping Rs 830 crore was set aside for the discretionary use of the Chief Minister, and administrator and chief commissioner of the Palike.

