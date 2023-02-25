BBMP to present third consecutive budget sans elected body

For the third consecutive year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will present its annual budget, scheduled in March first week, in the absence of an elected body.

Sources said the BBMP has been preparing the budget by consulting city MLAs and MPs. The civic body has also collected inputs for the budget from citizens. The BBMP - which is governed by the fiscal responsibility and budget management rules – is obligated to ensure that its expenditure does not exceed income.

Accordingly, the budget is expected to be less than the Rs 10,000 crore mark as the BBMP’s major revenue source – property tax – can mop up less than Rs 3,500 crore.

It’s learnt that the civic body has proposed to set aside some grants for creating accommodation facilities for migrant women. It is also considering building old-age homes, considering discrimination and problems faced by senior citizens, post-retirement. Speaking to DH, Jayaram Raipura, special commissioner (finance), said the BBMP does prepare a report by reviewing the performance of the previous budget. “It will be presented on the budget day,” he said.