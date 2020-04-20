BBMP to provide 'free Cauvery water’ to citizens

BBMP to provide ‘free Cauvery water’ to Bengaluru citizens

Niranjan Kaggere 
Niranjan Kaggere
  Apr 20 2020
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 13:48 ist
Focussed on providing clean portable water to all citizens of Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday announced in its annual budget that it will supply 10,000 liters of Cauvery water every month to citizens of Bengaluru free of cost. 

Announcing the decision BBMP Taxation Committee Chairperson L Srinivas during his budget presentation said that every domestic connection of BWSSB will be supplied with 10,000 liters of free Cauvery water every month and any usage beyond the 10,000 liter has to be borne by the people. A separate allocation of Rs 43 crore will be paid to BWSSB annually for this purpose. 

 

According to BBMP, this will benefit a whopping 2.50 lakh families including those residing in the limits of 110 villages that were added to the BBMP limits a decade ago. 

BBMP
Cauvery
water
Lockdown
Coronavirus lockdown
Bengaluru
