BBMP to publish draft voters' list on Monday, urges people to verify details

Revising the electoral list of voters within the city limits, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will publish the draft list of eligible voters on Monday. With the publication of the draft list of voters, the citizens are allowed to include, delete or modify their names in the list until 8th December.

Giving details of the draft list, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, "Citizens can submit the designated forms to update, modify or delete names. Now, the procedures have also been simplified as citizens can submit forms online." The final list of voters is expected to be published on 13 January 2022.

The BBMP has also planned special drives every Sunday (Nov 7, 14, 21 & 28) facilitating voters to verify their names and accordingly either include or modify the names and details on the EPIC. "For those working round the clock and unable to visit the office on working days, we will conduct special drives on Sunday,” said Dayanand P, Special Commissioner(Admin), BBMP.

“There is a misconception among the people that they can cast their vote if they have the epic card. However, they cannot vote unless and until their name is included in the electoral roll. Hence, we request the people to check if their names are included in the list, beforehand,” he added.

Citizens can login to the online portal -- www.nvsp.in or www.voterportal.eci.gov.in besides calling the helpline number 1950 for any modification of their names on the voters' list. They can also verify details through a mobile app 'Voter Helpline App'.

